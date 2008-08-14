The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Atari Enjoys Not So Horrible Quarter

Things are lookin' up for Atari! The company announced its quarterly results today, seeing $US 40.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending June 30. That's much better than the quarter from the previous year, if you don't have your earnings spreadsheets handy and translates to reported net income of $US 3.5 million. Sure, Bagel Mondays probably aren't returning any time soon and toner cartridge rations will still be in effect at all Atari offices, but it's better than losing nearly twelve million bucks.

Atari execs likely have the universally 'meh'ed Alone in the Dark reboot to thank for that non-loss, but we're anxiously awaiting the publication of their 10-Q form to find out all the thrilling financial details.

