The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Atomic Dome Underwear Dance Erotic Game Controversy

Erotic game and upcoming Xbox 360 title TimeLeap is at the centre of an atomic-bomb-landmark-panty-flashing-dancing-controversy. For one reason or another, two female students from Nagasaki University uploaded a video of themselves dancing to a tune from erotic game TimeLeap in front of the Atomic Dome in Hiroshima. In the clip, the girls briefly flash their underpants.

In Japan, the reaction to the clip has been outrage from some: "You're the shame of Japan!" Obviously dancing to an eroge song in front of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, a site were people lost their lives does seem tacky. Others in Japan are blasé about the whole brouhaha, commenting: "Why'd they pick the dome anyway?" The girls since have apologised. Hit the jump for the clip.

【ニコニコ】「原爆ドーム」背景にパンチラダンス→ブログ大炎上、女子大生謝罪 [痛いニュース via Sankaku Complex]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles