Atomic Dome Underwear Dance Erotic Game Controversy

Erotic game and upcoming Xbox 360 title TimeLeap is at the centre of an atomic-bomb-landmark-panty-flashing-dancing-controversy. For one reason or another, two female students from Nagasaki University uploaded a video of themselves dancing to a tune from erotic game TimeLeap in front of the Atomic Dome in Hiroshima. In the clip, the girls briefly flash their underpants.

In Japan, the reaction to the clip has been outrage from some: "You're the shame of Japan!" Obviously dancing to an eroge song in front of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, a site were people lost their lives does seem tacky. Others in Japan are blasé about the whole brouhaha, commenting: "Why'd they pick the dome anyway?" The girls since have apologised. Hit the jump for the clip.

