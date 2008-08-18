August 21 For PS3 & 360 Force Unleashed Demo

There's nothing like a demo of a Star Wars game to take the edge off a chilly August. I imagine a heater or a hot water bottle might have the same effect, but why would you bother when there's absolutely nothing Jedi-related about them? Yeah, I thought so.
If you can keep yourself warm for just a couple more days, you can enjoy the fiery gameplay of The Force Unleashed on Xbox 360 or Playstation 3. According to the Activision release, the demo will feature the TIE Fighter construction facility and a tutorial on how to Force Grip like a pro.
Text resembling a cut-and-pasted press release can be found after the jump.
DEMO FOR STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED COMING ON AUGUST 21 ON XBOX LIVE MARKETPLACE AND PLAYSTATION NETWORK
On August 21st, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 owners will be able to unleash the Force in the comfort of their own homes by downloading the demo of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed from Xbox Live or the PlayStation Network. The demo gives players a taste of one of the early levels in the game: the TIE Fighter Construction Facility, under siege by a Jedi General named Rahm Kota. The Secret Apprentice has been sent by Darth Vader to hunt down and destroy the General, but is also told that, in order to remain a secret, he is to leave no witnesses.
Also included in the demo is a tutorial intended to teach players how to use their Force Grip power.
An entirely new chapter in the Star Wars Saga, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed casts players as Darth Vader's "Secret Apprentice" and promises to unveil new revelations about the Star Wars galaxy. The game's expansive story is set during the largely unexplored era between Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope. In it, players will assist Vader in his quest to rid the universe of Jedi - and face decisions that could change the course of their destiny.
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is the first next-generation game developed internally at LucasArts, and will be available on the Xbox®360 video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system.
As its name implies, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed completely re-imagines the scope and scale of the Force by taking full advantage of newly developed technologies that will be seen and experienced for the first time together: Digital Molecular Matter, by Pixelux Entertainment, and euphoria by NaturalMotion Ltd.
More information about the game can be found at the official website, www.theforceunleashed.com.
