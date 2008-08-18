August 21 For PS3 & 360 Force Unleashed Demo

There's nothing like a demo of a Star Wars game to take the edge off a chilly August. I imagine a heater or a hot water bottle might have the same effect, but why would you bother when there's absolutely nothing Jedi-related about them? Yeah, I thought so.

If you can keep yourself warm for just a couple more days, you can enjoy the fiery gameplay of The Force Unleashed on Xbox 360 or Playstation 3. According to the Activision release, the demo will feature the TIE Fighter construction facility and a tutorial on how to Force Grip like a pro.

Text resembling a cut-and-pasted press release can be found after the jump.