The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Australia Will Miss Out On 160GB PS3, Get Wireless Keypad Instead

It was hidden as single sentence in a garbled press release yesterday, so I totally missed it. But, that doesn't change the fact it's true. Mixed in with all the talk about the new PSP and upcoming titles, SCE Australia slipped in this nugget:

SCE Aust. confirmed it will not be introducing the limited edition 160GB PS3 announced by Sony Computer Entertainment Europe at the 2008 Games Convention Developers Conference (GCDC) held in Leipzig, Germany.

Wait, wait! It's not all bad:

However, the new Wireless Keypad peripheral for PS3 will be launched in Australia before the end of the year.

Oh yes, that really makes up for it.I suppose I shouldn't be surprised - Sony is about to push out the 80GB here, which probably came at considerable effort. Plus, having two SKUs in the wild would force them to cut the price on the 80GB. No, I think Sony's very happy charging $699 (otherwise known as "out the arse") for its next-gen console.

SCE Australia MD Michael Ephraim was hyped enough about the 80GB anyhow. "The games recently announced at the Games Convention in Leipzig only go to strengthen the appeal of the PS3", quotes the release. "We expect our current 350,000 install base to continue to grow significantly when the new model launches at the end of August, with consumers keen to not only enjoy some of our exclusive gaming titles, but also step into a world of Blu-ray movies and high definition entertainment". Cheers Mike!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles