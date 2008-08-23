The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Awesomely Inessential WiiMote Holder

What do you buy for the Wii owner who has everything?

No, I mean who really has everything - like, there is literally no Wii-related consumer good that they do not own apart from the one you are going to buy them.

Can we cautiously recommend the Hori Remote Controller Pocket? It is a smalll cardboard box that you can put your WiiMote and Nunchuck in. It's got 'Wii' written on the front in the correct font and everything. Er, that's it.

Even the National Console Support store, who are the ones trying to sell the thing on import seem mystified. Observe their high-pressure sales technique:

Anyone can fashion a similar pouch from an empty tissue box, a wonton soup container, a paper bag, or the cardboard box that your GA-KO Alarm Clock arrived in. Sure it won't look as nice as Hori's rendition but the functionality is the same and the cardboard box is free.

Sure, it's only $US 9, but there is a global recession on, for goodness' sake!

Remote Controller Pocket [NCSX via Wonderland]

Comments

  • nico Guest

    i want the wiimote holder! Send it today!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles