The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Babblebaby: A Blog All About Babies

babble.jpgAllure Media, the publisher of Kotaku Australia, has launched a new site, called Babblebaby. It's aimed at parents with babies, as you may have guess from the name. It's packed with features, news and advice, and the quality you've come to expect from us.

Gaming and parenting are not mutually exclusive, and I imagine there are a few of you out their with little ones, so why not jump over to Babblebaby and see if anything takes your fancy? If not you, perhaps someone you know? You could even introduce them to Kotaku while you're at it!

Babblebaby

Comments

  • DONAR Guest

    Any reason why they've gone the e-magazine route instead of the familiar blog layout like Kotaku AU and Gizmodo AU?

    Atricles are all well and good, but if I want a lot of info without too much browsing back to a main page, the Gawker look works great. E-mags? Not so much. I figured if they were wearing the Allure Media brand, they'd be visually more like their sister sites anyway.

    I dunno, maybe it'll grow on me. Given I have a 15 month old son that wants/deserves all my attention, making online free-time a luxury, the quicker a site is to navigate the better.

    0
  • DONAR Guest

    PS... Still waiting for a Jalopnik AU too. Show the Yanks how it's done, guys.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles