Babblebaby: A Blog All About Babies

Allure Media, the publisher of Kotaku Australia, has launched a new site, called Babblebaby. It's aimed at parents with babies, as you may have guess from the name. It's packed with features, news and advice, and the quality you've come to expect from us.

Gaming and parenting are not mutually exclusive, and I imagine there are a few of you out their with little ones, so why not jump over to Babblebaby and see if anything takes your fancy? If not you, perhaps someone you know? You could even introduce them to Kotaku while you're at it!

Babblebaby