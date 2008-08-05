The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bad Company Conquest Mode Coming This Week

EA DICE is making good on the promise of free DLC for Battlefield: Bad Company they made back in April of this year, introducing an all-new game mode to mix things up for players this Thursday. conquest Mode, first seen back in Battlefield 1942, pits two opposing teams against each other in a race to deplete the other team's tickets. Killing an enemy takes off one ticket, while capturing and holding certain objectives can be a major drain on the opposition. While it's only slightly different from the Gold Rush mode that came with the game - it plays out on the same maps - it does add just a bit of variety to the game's already rich multiplayer experience. Plus, you finally have an excuse for just wandering all over the map killing random people instead of going after / protecting the enemy's gold.

Look for the update this Thursday for both the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of the game.

