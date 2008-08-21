Bad Speed Racer Movie To Blame For Average Game Reviews

When I saw the trailers for Speed Racer, I thought "hey, that looks kind of neat". Then, the reviews came out. A rating of 37? That's got to hurt. NZ dev Sidhe Interactive, which was responsible for the game tie-in, thinks the movie took a giant dump on its chances of success. Here's what Jos Ruffel, the company's business development manager, had to say at this year's GC Developers Conference:

"When we were first asked to do Speed Racer the property it was incredible, it was very exciting. It was a film by the Wachowski brothers and it was about car racing - awesome that's going to make a great game".

The Wachowski brothers? I mean, other than the first Matrix film, have they done anything good? Did you see Invasion? No, neither did I.

It can't be easy balancing demands and expectations from a studio with the desire to make a solid game. To be honest, I don't think the sort of people who buy games based on a movie like Speed Racer are expecting the next Gran Turismo. Stick to the basics and add a bit of jazz, that's what I say.

Poor Speed Racer movie hindered our game, says Sidhe Interactive [GamesIndustry.biz, via Tsumea]