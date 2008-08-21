Bad Speed Racer Movie To Blame For Average Game Reviews

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When I saw the trailers for Speed Racer, I thought "hey, that looks kind of neat". Then, the reviews came out. A rating of 37? That's got to hurt. NZ dev Sidhe Interactive, which was responsible for the game tie-in, thinks the movie took a giant dump on its chances of success. Here's what Jos Ruffel, the company's business development manager, had to say at this year's GC Developers Conference:

"When we were first asked to do Speed Racer the property it was incredible, it was very exciting. It was a film by the Wachowski brothers and it was about car racing - awesome that's going to make a great game".

The Wachowski brothers? I mean, other than the first Matrix film, have they done anything good? Did you see Invasion? No, neither did I.

It can't be easy balancing demands and expectations from a studio with the desire to make a solid game. To be honest, I don't think the sort of people who buy games based on a movie like Speed Racer are expecting the next Gran Turismo. Stick to the basics and add a bit of jazz, that's what I say.

Poor Speed Racer movie hindered our game, says Sidhe Interactive [GamesIndustry.biz, via Tsumea]

  • mcdexx @DexX

    Hey! V for Vendetta kicked arse!

  • Logan Booker Guest

    @DexX: Fair call. It doesn't make up for the two Matrix sequels though. :)

  • AJ Guest

    And Bound was a brilliant movie, sparking of an incredibly unhealthy obsession with Gina Gershon.

    The Matrix sequels were brilliant cinema, not a patch on the landmark original, but none the less great films. Nothing annoys me more than how trendy backlashes against pop culture successes become the mainstream.

    Speed Racer was a great kids film that what mishandled by marketers and reviewers alike. Nobody seemed to know what to make of it.

  • Logan Booker Guest

    @AJ: Well, I thought 28 Weeks Later and Michael Clayton were just as bad, so I'd hardly say my opinion of movies is "mainstream". Don't really care about being trendy either. Guess we'll just have to agree to disagree!

  • wandrew Guest

    Was Invasion by the Wachowskis?

  • Jace Hall Guest

    The game sucked cause people like Scott Warr at Warner Bros. Games are complete idiots. They have no clue as to what can make a game Great, and thus messed up it's potential, but extracting all the fun features.

  • JG Guest

    Invasion's last 10 mins and a few add-in scenes were done by the Wachowskis. The original director made the movie far different than the producers expected, causing the producers to turn to the Wachowskis to try and fix the awful mess.

    Do not blame the Wachowskis for the Invasion. They're directors/writers, not miracle workers. No one could have saved that movie.

  • Chuck Wood Guest

    Scott Warr ?! Not that idiot from Microsoft. He's a joke. Somebody kill that guy. Nepotist white trash, heathen,..camper!
    He worked for VMC and I remember how he hired only his relatives, friends, and was unfair to most people not related to him in one way or the other.

