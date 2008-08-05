Baja: Edge of Control Diary Talks AI



THQ's Developer Diary 6 focuses on the AI that Baja: Edge of Control needs to keep you fighting for position 1 again and again. Interestingly, your opponents will actually remember you based on your passing strategy. Let's say that you decided to be nice and honk your horn at them, they may move out of the way. If you hit them in back they might not be so forgiving next time. Add 3 hour long stretches of track and that sounds like one awesome Baja 1000 simulation.