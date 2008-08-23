Behind the Scenes on 007 the Quantum of Solace

James Bond 22 the Quantum of Solace is coming! It's the first original Bond film starring Daniel Craig and no 007 would be complete without his game counter part. In these videos we see how TreyArch visited the movie sets as well as how they were able to capture the likenesses of all the actors. More videos after the jump.
