Behind the Scenes on Bionic Commando Rearmed



This is honestly one of the coolest videos I have had the pleasure of posting so far. Even if you are not a fan of Bionic Commando Rearmed you can appreciate the work that is going into it. In this lengthy behind the scenes video we get a look at the elements from 3D models to the VR Mission style Challenge Rooms. What is also great is how much attention to detail they are putting into staying faithful to the original game. Adding this to my list of things I must have now!