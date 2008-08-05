The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Behind the Scenes on Bionic Commando Rearmed


This is honestly one of the coolest videos I have had the pleasure of posting so far. Even if you are not a fan of Bionic Commando Rearmed you can appreciate the work that is going into it. In this lengthy behind the scenes video we get a look at the elements from 3D models to the VR Mission style Challenge Rooms. What is also great is how much attention to detail they are putting into staying faithful to the original game. Adding this to my list of things I must have now!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles