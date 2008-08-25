Behold, Leipzig's Best In Show

What would a games show be without awards? We wouldn't know. Haven't really seen one without awards. Don't think the back-of-the-box art bullet point teams would stand for a show without them. So without further ado, here are the Best In Show winners from the Leipzig GC last week! Sure, none of them are new games, but they're still the best games the show had, so give them all a round of applause.
Best PC Game: Spore
Best 360 Game: Mirror's Edge
Best PSP Game: Resistance: Retribution
Best PS3 Game: LittleBigPlanet
Best Wii Game: Skate It
Best DS Game: Sonic Chronicles (or, its more awesome German name, SONIC CHRONICLES: Die Dunkle Bruderschaft)
Best Mobile Game: Pro Evo 2009
Best Online Game: Warhammer Online
Best Hardware: PlayTV
Best PS2 Game: "As there were too few entrants, no award was made in this category".
