The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Behold, Your Tales of Vesperia Collectors Edition

In Japan, Tales of Vesperia is kinda a big deal for Microsoft. So they're going all out. Jamzy's been yammering on about the game for weeks now, there's been fairly prominent marketing for the title and there's even a snappy 360 hardware bundle. That bundle includes neat stuff like a faceplate and a copy of the games script. What do Americans get? Well, no hardware bundle for starters. It's not really a big deal in the US. Instead, on offer is a regular old metal-box collectors edition, that features the game and...a CD. Which has 25 tracks pulled from the entirety of the Tales series. Kind of a shame they skimped on this game, because people would have gone bananas for a smoking dog figurine. That's the CD above, full bundle's after the jump if you're at all interested.

Comments

  • Sesshomaru Guest

    Are we even getting this in Australia? It seems like we're in the dark here concerning a few J-RPG releases. The only one I know for sure is Infinite Undiscovery, apparently Last Remnant and Tales of Vesperia don't exist collectors or not.

    0
  • Hitokiri Guest

    Yeah Australia better get this game and if not Europe better so we can at least import it as the demo was cool and the art design looks really nice

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles