Behold, Your Tales of Vesperia Collectors Edition

In Japan, Tales of Vesperia is kinda a big deal for Microsoft. So they're going all out. Jamzy's been yammering on about the game for weeks now, there's been fairly prominent marketing for the title and there's even a snappy 360 hardware bundle. That bundle includes neat stuff like a faceplate and a copy of the games script. What do Americans get? Well, no hardware bundle for starters. It's not really a big deal in the US. Instead, on offer is a regular old metal-box collectors edition, that features the game and...a CD. Which has 25 tracks pulled from the entirety of the Tales series. Kind of a shame they skimped on this game, because people would have gone bananas for a smoking dog figurine. That's the CD above, full bundle's after the jump if you're at all interested.
Are we even getting this in Australia? It seems like we're in the dark here concerning a few J-RPG releases. The only one I know for sure is Infinite Undiscovery, apparently Last Remnant and Tales of Vesperia don't exist collectors or not.