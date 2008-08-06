Behold, Your Tales of Vesperia Collectors Edition

In Japan, Tales of Vesperia is kinda a big deal for Microsoft. So they're going all out. Jamzy's been yammering on about the game for weeks now, there's been fairly prominent marketing for the title and there's even a snappy 360 hardware bundle. That bundle includes neat stuff like a faceplate and a copy of the games script. What do Americans get? Well, no hardware bundle for starters. It's not really a big deal in the US. Instead, on offer is a regular old metal-box collectors edition, that features the game and...a CD. Which has 25 tracks pulled from the entirety of the Tales series. Kind of a shame they skimped on this game, because people would have gone bananas for a smoking dog figurine. That's the CD above, full bundle's after the jump if you're at all interested.