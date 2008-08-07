Behold...The Omegathon!

PAX is largely fantastic, but for us, one event stands out above all others. The Omegathon. It's like that bit in Neverending Story when Atreyu has to run through those statues that shoot laser beams, but instead of jumping through one pair, imagine jumping through six pairs. And they may not all shoot laser beams. Some might shoot ninja stars, or boomerangs encrusted with rusty barbs. And if he makes it to the other side, he gets an all-expenses paid trip to TGS. Yeah, that's exactly what it's like. This years event - which as usual sees combatants facing off across a series of six games/events - will kick off with Peggle, before moving onto Boom Blox, then Pictionary, then Rock Band, then Jenga, then the brutal, unforgiving, final mystery event, which we hope is some kind of old-timey yo-yo contest. Click through for the full details.

Schedule:

Round 1: Peggle

PC Area - Friday, 3:30 PM

Round 2: Boom Blox

Serpent Theatre - Friday, 8:00 PM

Round 3: Pictionary

Serpent Theatre - Saturday, 11:30 AM

Round 4: Rock Band

Main Theatre - Saturday, 8:30 PM

Round 5: Jenga

Serpent Theatre - Sunday, 1:00 PM

Final Round: ???

Main Theatre - 4:30 PM

The Omeganauts

Kent Byers

Noah Callaway

Chrissa Casono

Thomas Chan

Gregory Clarkson

Jordan Comar

Tim Corver

Jennifer Dittrich

Andy Drake

Steve Edwardo

Michael Friedman

Benjamin Grey (2007 Runner Up!)

Rae Hughes

Brian Jo

Blaine Kahle

Ryan Knight

Christopher Trevino

Jo Urbansky

Erica Waters

Jason Young

