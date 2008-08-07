Behold...The Omegathon!

PAX is largely fantastic, but for us, one event stands out above all others. The Omegathon. It's like that bit in Neverending Story when Atreyu has to run through those statues that shoot laser beams, but instead of jumping through one pair, imagine jumping through six pairs. And they may not all shoot laser beams. Some might shoot ninja stars, or boomerangs encrusted with rusty barbs. And if he makes it to the other side, he gets an all-expenses paid trip to TGS. Yeah, that's exactly what it's like. This years event - which as usual sees combatants facing off across a series of six games/events - will kick off with Peggle, before moving onto Boom Blox, then Pictionary, then Rock Band, then Jenga, then the brutal, unforgiving, final mystery event, which we hope is some kind of old-timey yo-yo contest. Click through for the full details.
Schedule:
Round 1: Peggle
PC Area - Friday, 3:30 PM
Round 2: Boom Blox
Serpent Theatre - Friday, 8:00 PM
Round 3: Pictionary
Serpent Theatre - Saturday, 11:30 AM
Round 4: Rock Band
Main Theatre - Saturday, 8:30 PM
Round 5: Jenga
Serpent Theatre - Sunday, 1:00 PM
Final Round: ???
Main Theatre - 4:30 PM
The Omeganauts
Kent Byers
Noah Callaway
Chrissa Casono
Thomas Chan
Gregory Clarkson
Jordan Comar
Tim Corver
Jennifer Dittrich
Andy Drake
Steve Edwardo
Michael Friedman
Benjamin Grey (2007 Runner Up!)
Rae Hughes
Brian Jo
Blaine Kahle
Ryan Knight
Christopher Trevino
Jo Urbansky
Erica Waters
Jason Young
Omegathon! [Penny Arcade]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink