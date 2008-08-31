The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Bionic Commando Comparisons


Show of hands, how many of you got Bionic Commando: Rearmed and then went out and found the ROM for the original Bionic Commando and played it? Tooling around on the Bionic Commando blog I found a link to two videos Gametrailers put up last week, splicing gameplay from both titles and highlighting some things you might have missed.

This is also to say that on Thursday I spoke for about an hour with Grin's Simon Viklund, Rearmed's creative director and the composer of its soundtrack. You should see something in-depth about that conversation in the coming week.

The second video is on the jump. Also, I've been meaning to ask this — when you enter a birthday at the stupid age verification prompt which one to you put in? If it lets me, I always do the date of the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake. More importantly, why the hell do you have to put it in for this game? You're not seeing any of the content that got it an M rating. (Kudos to Grin and Capcom, btw, for sticking with an M-rated game instead of stripping out or watering down its finale. It hasn't hurt sales.)

Bionic Commando Rearmed: Classic Gameplay Comparison [Gametrailers, via BionicCommando.com

Comments

  • petey Guest

    1/1/1900, cause i'm an old school G.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles