Bionic Commando Comparisons



Show of hands, how many of you got Bionic Commando: Rearmed and then went out and found the ROM for the original Bionic Commando and played it? Tooling around on the Bionic Commando blog I found a link to two videos Gametrailers put up last week, splicing gameplay from both titles and highlighting some things you might have missed.

This is also to say that on Thursday I spoke for about an hour with Grin's Simon Viklund, Rearmed's creative director and the composer of its soundtrack. You should see something in-depth about that conversation in the coming week.

The second video is on the jump. Also, I've been meaning to ask this — when you enter a birthday at the stupid age verification prompt which one to you put in? If it lets me, I always do the date of the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake. More importantly, why the hell do you have to put it in for this game? You're not seeing any of the content that got it an M rating. (Kudos to Grin and Capcom, btw, for sticking with an M-rated game instead of stripping out or watering down its finale. It hasn't hurt sales.)

Bionic Commando Rearmed: Classic Gameplay Comparison [Gametrailers, via BionicCommando.com