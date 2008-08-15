Bionic Commando Out On PC, Just Not On Steam

You buy PC games online, there's generally only one place you do it: Steam. So it's a pity that today's release of Bionic Commando Rearmed sees the game absent from Valve's service, after they and Capcom were "unable to reach mutually agreeable terms". Shame, but it's not a complete disaster. The game will still be available on Direct2Drive, and also from Capcom's own store, so don't go feeling like you're missing out, or anything.
