Bionic Commando Out On PC, Just Not On Steam

You buy PC games online, there's generally only one place you do it: Steam. So it's a pity that today's release of Bionic Commando Rearmed sees the game absent from Valve's service, after they and Capcom were "unable to reach mutually agreeable terms". Shame, but it's not a complete disaster. The game will still be available on Direct2Drive, and also from Capcom's own store, so don't go feeling like you're missing out, or anything.

