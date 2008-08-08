Bionic Commando Rearmed Dated, Priced For Europe, PCs

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yeah, we knew when Bionic Commando Rearmed was coming on 360 and PS3 for Japan and the US (hint: August 13), but what about Europe? And PC owners? Well. The 360 launch is global, so that's August 13 again, but PS3 owners in Europe will be a combination of disappointed and totally unsurprised to hear that the PSN version has a release date of "TBC". On a brighter note, the PC release is also global and will also be on August 13 (through Steam, Direct 2 Drive, Gamer's Gate and "more"), though it's also a little pricier, at $US 15 (console versions are $US 10).

Bionic Commando Rearmed Release Date: Confirmed for Next Week! [Capcom]

