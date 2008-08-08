Bionic Commando Rearmed Dated, Priced For Europe, PCs

Yeah, we knew when Bionic Commando Rearmed was coming on 360 and PS3 for Japan and the US (hint: August 13), but what about Europe? And PC owners? Well. The 360 launch is global, so that's August 13 again, but PS3 owners in Europe will be a combination of disappointed and totally unsurprised to hear that the PSN version has a release date of "TBC". On a brighter note, the PC release is also global and will also be on August 13 (through Steam, Direct 2 Drive, Gamer's Gate and "more"), though it's also a little pricier, at $US 15 (console versions are $US 10).

