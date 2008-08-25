The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bionic Commando: Rearmed First Week Download Numbers

Bionic Commando: Rearmed is a proper downloadable game. It's meaty — like a real game! Reviewers and players seem to be picking up on that. And for a downloadable title, the game's doing pretty good across the platforms. But how good? Over at the official Bionic Commando site, producer Ben Judd writes:

While I have to admit, throwing out a number like 100,000 seemed pretty overzealous after seeing how hard digital titles are to sell, I still hoped we could reach that lofty goal. Boy, did I miss the mark.

7 days — over 130,000 units.

Holy fiddlesticks!

That may not seem impressive compared to package titles that sell in the millions but compared to other digital titles that is a friggin JUGGERNAUT!

...Consumers voted with their dollars. They basically have sent the message loud and clear:

We are tired of meta-emulated crap.
We want the titles of yesteryear to be paid the proper respect.
We want them done right.
And if the price is right, we'll buy.

That's a nice message, you know. Hopefully other developers are, you know, listening.

BC Weekly Field Report: #12 [Bionic Commando]

