Bionic Commando Rearmed Sneaks On To Australian PSN

Oh, where did you go little Bionic Commando Rearmed? You didn't make it to the last PAL PSN update a few days ago. We've been so concerned!

Good for Rearmed (and us I suppose) that the classy remake found its way there today. Super-sneaky! It's going for $15.95 if you're interested, and don't mind the $5 tax for being Australian.

[Thanks Brendan]