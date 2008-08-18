The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bionic Commando Rearmed Sneaks On To Australian PSN

Oh, where did you go little Bionic Commando Rearmed? You didn't make it to the last PAL PSN update a few days ago. We've been so concerned!

Good for Rearmed (and us I suppose) that the classy remake found its way there today. Super-sneaky! It's going for $15.95 if you're interested, and don't mind the $5 tax for being Australian.

[Thanks Brendan]

