BioShock Brings Challenge Rooms to PS3, Coming Oct. 21, Oct. 24

New York, NY - August 19, 2008 - 2K Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), announced today that BioShock® for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system will be available at retailers in North America on October 21 and internationally on October 24. Developed by 2K Marin, 2K Boston, 2K Australia and Digital Extremes, BioShock for the PLAYSTATION 3 system contains all-new content that augments and extends the experience in exciting ways.

"We are proud to introduce 2K Games' showcase title, BioShock, to an entirely new audience," said Christoph Hartmann, president of 2K. "With the addition of the new Add-On Game Content we are able to extend the award-winning adventure while maintaining the perfect harmony that millions of players around the world have fallen in love with."

Headlining the list of new features is the inclusion of the Survivor difficulty mode, Trophy support and the addition of all-new Add-On Game Content. Created exclusively for the PLAYSTATION 3 system version of BioShock, the Challenge Rooms will test the mettle of new and seasoned gamers by requiring them to utilise the knowledge and skills they have learned while traversing the halls of Rapture. The first Challenge Room will be viewable by appointment at Games Convention 2008 (CCL, Level 0, A02/1 + A02/2) from August 20 to August 24 and will be available for download shortly after launch.

BioShock is a narrative-driven action experience that allows players to do the impossible as they journey through an amazing, immersive and terrifying world. Caught between powerful forces and hunted down by genetically mutated citizens, the player will come to grips with the mysterious and fascinating world of Rapture, a distinct Art Deco underwater utopia gone mad. BioShock not only challenges players' capacity to adapt and survive, but brings to question their values and relationships with the inhabitants of Rapture. With smart and adaptive AI, no encounter ever plays out the same way twice, while numerous customisation options provide gamers with an experience that adapts to their playing style.

BioShock for the PLAYSTATION 3 system will be available at North American and international retailers on October 21 and October 24, respectively, and is rated M for Mature by the ESRB. Available now on Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system and Games for Windows® platforms, BioShock was the recipient of more than 50 Game of the Year awards from well-known outlets such as the Associated Press, Game Informer and Paste Magazine.

For additional details, visit www.bioshockgame.com.

