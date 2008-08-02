BioShock PS3 Box Art Gets A Do-Over

Courtesy of 2K, here's a look at the final, official box art for the PS3 version of BioShock. It's not a major change, since it's still a dark, underwater shot of a Big Daddy, but the addition of a Little Sister should help the version stand apart from its 360/PC brothers. And yes, we know, the Home logo's not on the front anymore. Don't read too much into it. Full-size version's after the jump.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink