BioShock PS3 Box Art Gets A Do-Over

Courtesy of 2K, here's a look at the final, official box art for the PS3 version of BioShock. It's not a major change, since it's still a dark, underwater shot of a Big Daddy, but the addition of a Little Sister should help the version stand apart from its 360/PC brothers. And yes, we know, the Home logo's not on the front anymore. Don't read too much into it. Full-size version's after the jump.