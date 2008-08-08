BioWare Talk (Just A Little) On Further Mass Effect DLC

Don't know about you, but Bring Down the Sky was a little disappointing for this particular saviour of the universe. But never mind. BioWare will be bringing out more Mass Effect DLC, right? Right? Probably. Speaking with MTV, BioWare's Greg Zeschuk said "We're also looking at some other post-release content". When pushed a little further on the topic of DLC, he replied:

We're talking about that. You know how we are. We're always very circumspect until we can go "Aha! There it is!" With everything we build now, we want to have this long-term relationship with the customer and always have something for them to try. So we're definitely looking at that for "Mass Effect."

Wonderful!

