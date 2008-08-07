Blitz II: Like Madden, But Doggy Style

Lawrence Taylor has quickly shot up my list of great people to interview. There was this Blitz: The League 2 launch party somewhere around Times Square tonight. Press people and whoever else got to play the game as well as take advantage of the open bar. The highlight of the night, however, was when I interviewed Lawrence Taylor -the football guy on the cover - in a round-table discussion. I didn't get a chance to ask a lot of questions, so when I did, I simply asked "Why should anyone buy Blitz 2 over Madden 09?" His response was, well, very...positional.

Why should anyone buy Blitz: The League 2 over Madden 09?

Lawrence Taylor:

"That's a good question. Well, it all depends. If you're use to the missionary position, that's what you're going to do. But if you want to sit there and experiment? From the behind, then maybe a little doggystyle and all that stuff, then you're going to buy Blitz 2. Now you (pointing at me), you might like missionary. That's something you can control. It's going to be the same thing every time. But if you want to experience and enjoy it. And get downright dirty with it, then you're going to get Blitz 2".

Uh..ok. I was kinda expecting your typical "The graphics are hot" speech, but it seems like he knows what he's talking about...I think. I was afraid to ask him what position I'd like if I bought neither game. Oh well.

Oh, in case you were wondering why kind of watch a man such as Lawrence Taylor wears, I snapped a picture of it.



That wouldn't fit around both my wrists combined. I spent the rest of the night standing around drinking free Budlight.