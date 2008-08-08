The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Blizzard Looking for New Diablo III Art Director

About a week after Blizzard sat down to talk about Diablo III's art direction and tear apart some fan's concept art showing how it could be improved, Blizzard is listing a job opening for Diablo III Art Director.

Art Director
Blizzard Entertainment is currently looking for a talented, motivated, and experienced art director to lead the Diablo III art team. For this position, you must be highly organised with outstanding communication skills and proven experience in management. We're looking for a proven track record of shipping AAA products in an art director role. Experience modelling and texturing assets for a diverse visual range of environments and a solid grasp of form, colour, and light for both 2D and 3D art assets are also essential. You must be experienced at mentoring a team, able to work well in an environment of artists who are passionate about making great games, skilled in another art task (illustration, modelling, texturing, animation, or concept drawing), and well-versed in related tools (Maya, Photoshop, etc.).

