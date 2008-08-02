Blizzard Plans Achievements Across All Games

Blizzard's plan to introduce achievements in the World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King expansion is only the tip of the iceberg. The company plans on expanding the system to include upcoming games like Diablo III and StarCraft II, creating a Blizzard Level system tied to a single, universal Blizzard account. WoW designer Jeff Kaplan explains.

"Your 'WoW' score would be just one factor that will go into your Blizzard Level. And rather than call it a 'score,' we just wanted it to be like you're leveling up on Blizzard games... You'll have this Blizzard identity, and you'll be able to see things like 'Oh, this guy was great at Diablo III, but he never played Starcraft and he was mediocre in WoW. That sort of thing."

It's an interesting system from a community standpoint, but simply brilliant from a sales point-of-view. We already know the gamer score thing helps move crappy 360 games. A WoW gamer who isn't a big RTS fan might have skipped out on StarCraft II, but if it were tied into an overall Blizzard level system? Fantastic.

