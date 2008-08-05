Blizzard Tell 'Fans' To Sit Down, Shut Up

There are two fanbases I fear on these internets above all others. One are hardcore Fallout fans, who I picture to be something like Master Blaster from Mad Max. Sans the "Master". The other are hardcore Diablo fans, because to be honest, I can't see how you can be so into mouse clicking, and find their blind fanaticism both starkly intimidating and downright hilarious. This story, on MTV's Multiplayer, manages to capture both the fanatacism and the hilarity. It's an interview with Blizzard's Jay Wilson, art director on Diablo III. Where Wilson takes a bunch of fan "suggestions" on Diablo III's art direction - in the form of photoshopped screenshots - and tears them to pieces. Fun reading.

