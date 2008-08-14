BlizzCon Completely Sold Out - All Hope Is Lost

Blizzard pulled off the sale of tickets to BlizzCon 2008 with all of the smooth grace of your average MMO launch. The first day, things didn't seem to work at all. I myself received error after error while trying to purchase a ticket for my girlfriend to join me at the show this year. At times I would get all the way to the final sale submission, only to have it error out. In the face of terrible issues, Blizzard brought down the sales website for most of the day. They relaunched the next day around 3:30 PM Eastern, and despite users still reporting errors, tickets were sold out within minutes of the site going back online.