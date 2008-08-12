BlizzCon Tickets On Sale - An Error Has Occured

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Remember folks, today is the first day to purchase tickets for BlizzCon 2008, Blizzard's yearly celebration of everything they do for the fans, and if the amount of errors I am getting at the Blizzard store website are any indication, it could be the last. I've been trying to purchase tickets for over a half hour now, getting to various stages in the process before getting that friendly little fellow won the left there along with the message, "An error has occurred". It's generally happening when I try to submit character info for the tickets, though I did manage to get through to the entering credit card information step before Johnny the Failure Murloc popped up again, crushing my hopes of a worry-free morning.

I'd urge everyone to keep trying, but that's not what I really want. I need everyone to stop trying for about 15 minutes so I can get a pair of tickets, and then continue your regularly scheduled Blizzard store onslaught.

Order Your BlizzCon 2008 Tickets Here [Blizzard Store]

