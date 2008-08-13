BlizzCon Tickets Sell Out In Minutes, But All Hope Is Not Lost

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ticket sales for this year's BlizzCon went up, then down, earlier today as the bulk of those made available by Blizzard sold out within minutes of going live. It's been a bit of a rocky road, as the Blizzard Store processing ticket orders barfed from gorging itself on the horde of potential BlizzCon attendees.

That's the bad news. The good news is that Blizzard has "a small reserve of tickets left" which will be going up for grabs tonight, August 12 at 8:00 PM PDT. Even with the larger crowd accommodation and the $US 100 ticket prices, expect whatever's left to sell out at lightning speed.

And expect even more grumbling and griping in the official Blizzard forums when they do.

