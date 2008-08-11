Boldly Go ...

You know, even for a casual fan, this Star Trek Online trailer pushes all of the right buttons. "Space, the final frontier ..". The opening notes. The old school sound effects. The new school vessels. And finally, the inimitable pan to the warp-out sequence. It's easy to imagine throngs standing to applaud at multiple intervals at today's unveiling of the game — with Spock on hand — in Las Vegas. Well done, Cryptic. Engage.
Star Trek Online Debut Trailer [GameVideos]
