Bomberman Blast Blows Up Your Miis Online

Hudson has just officially announced Bomberman Blast, an all-new installment of the classic franchise created exclusively for Nintendo's WiiWare line that not only allows you to compete online along with seven other players - it allows *you* to compete online. The game will allow you to bring your own Miis into the action, letting you watch tiny superdeformed versions of yourself being immolated by explosives. Joy!
"The Bomberman franchise is one of Hudson Entertainment's most popular," said Sabine Duvall, Vice President of Product Development at Hudson Entertainment. "We're driven by the support of the fans and strive to provide unique new gameplay features with each new Bomberman title to please the longtime fans, as well as make the game accessible to newcomers."
The game will support leaderboards as well as online Bomberman tournaments, including one that will kick off with the launch of the game. When is the game launching? *scans press release, finds nothing* Eventually.
Bomberman Returns For Digital Download on the Wii
REDWOOD CITY, CA - August 26, 2008 - Hudson Entertainment, the North
American publishing arm for HUDSON SOFT, today announced that they are releasing Bomberman Blast, an all-new Bomberman for digital download for WiiWare on the Wii. Retaining the classic features Bomberman fans have come to love such as online multiplayer battles and numerous arenas, Bomberman Blast also incorporates new gameplay elements, including the use of Mii support and 8-person online multiplayer - the first time for Bomberman on Wii!
Fans of the popular series will be able to compete either solo or as part of a team against the best Bomberman players worldwide, as Bomberman Blast delivers 8-player multiplayer battles online. By using their Miis, gamers will have the opportunity to definitively prove who has the best Mii by sending them into a Bomberman Blast arena, then blowing away the competition! Now who has the best Mii?
Bomberman Blast is the perfect party game, allowing players from around the world to join in on the fun. Up to four players on the same Wii can hop online. Even more, an online leaderboard shows just how good you are! Bomberman Blast is exactly what players would expect from a Bomberman game, with more ammunition, more online battles, and now, the support of Miis!
With the release of Bomberman Blast on WiiWare, Hudson Entertainment will offer several online tournaments, including one that coincides with the game's launch. For more information on the upcoming tournaments and to register, players can visit www.Hudsonentertainment.com.
Bomberman Blast is rated E for Everyone by the Entertainment Software Rating Board.
