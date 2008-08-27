Bomberman Blast Blows Up Your Miis Online

Hudson has just officially announced Bomberman Blast, an all-new installment of the classic franchise created exclusively for Nintendo's WiiWare line that not only allows you to compete online along with seven other players - it allows *you* to compete online. The game will allow you to bring your own Miis into the action, letting you watch tiny superdeformed versions of yourself being immolated by explosives. Joy!

"The Bomberman franchise is one of Hudson Entertainment's most popular," said Sabine Duvall, Vice President of Product Development at Hudson Entertainment. "We're driven by the support of the fans and strive to provide unique new gameplay features with each new Bomberman title to please the longtime fans, as well as make the game accessible to newcomers."

The game will support leaderboards as well as online Bomberman tournaments, including one that will kick off with the launch of the game. When is the game launching? *scans press release, finds nothing* Eventually.