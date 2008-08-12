Braben: Elite 4 Coming To Consoles

I've been waiting so long for Elite 4 that the issue of what platform it will actually appear on has become kind of irrelevant.
In my mind's eye, I just see the same old 8-bit wireframes only... better, somehow. A bit less blocky would do. They don't even have to have textures or anything, just as long as the gameplay is up to the original I will be happy. Just slap a bit of anti-aliasing on or something and I am there.
Sadly, the odds of Elite 4 being released for the BBC Model B or Commodoure 64 are quite slim, but series co-creator David Braben has popped up to tease us with the idea that Elite 4 will be hitting current-gen consoles.
This sounds great, but surely Elite needs about 500 keys to be playable? Matching the complex controls to a game pad is going to be tricky, clumsy or both.
As to the game itself, Braben is staying tight lipped. "Very, very deep and dark," is all he could reveal - hopefully referring to the gameplay rather than the remaining project plan.
Elite 4: "We are looking at console," says Braben [Videogaming 247]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink