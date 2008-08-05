Braid Is Indeed $US 15

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When we posted the news on pricing for the Jonathan Blow's Braid for Xbox Live Arcade last week, Microsoft was quick to respond to the post, telling us that the price listing on the Japanese site was incorrect, and that pricing was still being determined. Well now the official price has been revealed over at the Gamerscore Blog, and Braid will indeed cost 1200 Microsoft Points - $US 15 - when it is released this Wednesday. I don't know why they'd go to all the trouble to deny the pricing, only to confirm it as correct a week later.

Now we just have to wait a couple more weeks to see if the Castle Crashers price tag was wrong yet actually right as well.
Summer of Arcade: Braid - XBLA - Wednesday [Gamerscore Blog]

