When the pricing was announced (both times) for Xbox Live Arcade puzzle-platformer Braid, the vocally frugal gamer crowd bemoaned the higher than average cost. Too bad, really, as it's one of the best XBLA titles I've ever played. Still, there are folks who can't get past the 1200 MS Points pricing — that makes it one of the more expensive downloadable games, but still cheaper than Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness.
Braid Priced High To Prevent 'The Space Giraffe Problem'
Comments
I don't see the big deal. 1200 points is just under AU$20. I recently paid almost $16 to see Dark Knight, which was over in 2 hours or so. Getting 6 hours worth of quality entertainment for $20 sounds like a good deal to me!