Brain Age Breaks UK Sales Record

British people, hello! Apparently lots of you own Brain Age. Like a lot a lot. According to compilers Chart-Track, the game has spent 80 weeks in the UK's top ten. 80. Eighty. 8. 0. The grey matter DS title has now surpassed the original Tomb Raider's benchmark.

Perhaps British folks keep losing their copies of Brain Age and keep buying replacements? Perhaps they're just crazy for brain games? Perhaps.

Sales Figures [Chart Track via Eurogamer]