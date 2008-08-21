Brazil Keeping Mega Drive Dream Alive!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Brazilian SEGA licencee Tectoy has released another 8-bit console. Dubbed the Master System 3, the new system looks like the old Mega Drive (Genesis) with Sonic painted on it and is packed with 131 built-in G-rated games. That's right, no cartridge slot. The system is bundled with two six-button Genesis-style controllers. Its priced at the equivalent of $US 133.

