Brief Look at Bad Company's Conquest Mode

Earlier this morning Fahey filled us in on Bad Company's upcoming conquest mode which you can download later this week. In this video EA Dice Producer Gordon Van Dyke illustrates what you can expect. It marks a return to very a familiar style of gameplay for those who are veterans of the Battlefield series. Best of all it's coming to you free of charge!
