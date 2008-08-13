Congratulations, Soul Calibur IV! You've broken Nintendo's stranglehold on the top end of the British sales charts. At least for this week (and last week, really, but we missed last week's charts...sorry!). Because they're not just the only games for a system that's not made by Nintendo in the top 10, they're the only games for a system that's not made by Nintendo in the top 20. Seeing as both have slipped from their loftier positions last week, however, we expect regular service to resume this time next week.

[British individual format sales charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Pic]