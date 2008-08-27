British Sales Charts

The top eight spots are all games for Nintendo platforms. Again. BORING. So this week, figured I'd try something different. Let's talk about the other end of the chart. The end that has literal shovelware, like "42 All-Time Classics" on the DS, propping the whole thing up. That and Imagine : Babies, which actually moved up a spot from last week, from 39 to 38. Actually, this end's just as uninteresting as the top end. Sorry.
[British individual format sales charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Pic]
