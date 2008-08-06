Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway Trailer Focuses on Storytelling

Just a heads up this video does have some offensive language in it so viewer discretion is advised. In this latest trailer for Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway we get an inside look at the story development. I am pretty excited to see that they are putting so much time and effort into building deep characters. It's very rare that character development pulls me in enough to the point where I become somewhat emotional, unless we're talking about MGS4. Regardless, Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway is shaping up nicely and will be out to feed your WWII shooter needs in late September. Video after the jump.