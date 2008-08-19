The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Build Your Own Braid Papercraft

Like Braid? Like printing things out, cutting them up and then folding them together again? Do you also like cute characters with slightly-too-big square heads?

Never have these three interests been more closely aligned that in Cubeecraft.com's Braid Papercraft page.

Cubeecraft has colour JPG files to print out that contain foldable 3D models of Braid's lead character, Tim and, er, one of the monster things. I don't know what they are called. Answers in the comments.

No glue is required, just scissors, patience and a significant other who won't leave you if you decorate the house with characters from innovative platform games. As Meatloaf would say, two out of three ain't bad.

Braid Papercraft [via Xboxer.tv]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles