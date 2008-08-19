Build Your Own Braid Papercraft

Like Braid? Like printing things out, cutting them up and then folding them together again? Do you also like cute characters with slightly-too-big square heads?

Never have these three interests been more closely aligned that in Cubeecraft.com's Braid Papercraft page.

Cubeecraft has colour JPG files to print out that contain foldable 3D models of Braid's lead character, Tim and, er, one of the monster things. I don't know what they are called. Answers in the comments.

No glue is required, just scissors, patience and a significant other who won't leave you if you decorate the house with characters from innovative platform games. As Meatloaf would say, two out of three ain't bad.

Braid Papercraft [via Xboxer.tv]