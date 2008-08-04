Bungie Promises Uber-Banhammer for Porn Filesharers

Destructoid found some pr0n in a user's shared photos on the Halo 3 file sharing system back in July. Now Bungie is laying down THA LAW. They've got some draconian punishments for "authoring modified content in a file share" and "uploading modified content to your file share", where "modified content" means "teh boobie".

Authoring gets your account permanently banned from Matchmaking, permanently stripped of file share functionality, and a hardware ban that keeps you from playing Halo 3 for a month. Uploading just strips you of file share permanently.

Bungie advertised the penalties in an official blog post on Friday. The tone is pure Bungie:

Fair warning: Users who have modified content on their File Share — regardless of who created said content - will be subjected to the full power of the Banhammer's thrust. This includes some never-before-unleashed technology that will effectively terminate your Halo multiplayer experience online in every imaginable facet. In fact, the ban is so thorough that simply calling it the Banhammer is a complete understatement. I just couldn't come up with a more hyper-exaggerated term that had the same feel. Banplatform? Banpocalpyse? Banmageddnon? None of those did the trick.

The accompanying FAQ is hilarious. Bungie's not gonna start policing what's offensive and what isn't. So whether you have a picture of a walrus, two chicks making out, or "Hitler Pikachu" (lol) you're getting pounded. As for those who said they didn't get a warning, tough. "We realise that not everyone tunes in on Friday to read the Weekly Update and folks probably don't read the entire Terms of Service for Xbox Live, but that ignorance isn't met with sympathy".

"The issue of File Share abuse is a pretty serious one and we will continue to police it isncredibly aggressively", Bungie writes.