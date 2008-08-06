The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bungie Says Halo Could Learn From Call of Duty 4

Call of Duty 4 is great. We like it, you like it and Bungie sure as shit likes it. Doesn't matter if Bungie's Halo 3 and Infinity Ward's CoD4 duke it out over most played XBLA title, Bungie looks at the game as a possible source of inspiration. As Bungie's Lead AI Programmer Damian Isla (pictured, compressed) points out:

We have a lot to learn from their success too, they did some very innovative things to keep people going and their experience-rewards system was something that we paid a lot of attention to... I think it's a great game and single player obviously is fantastic... They did a hell of a job with their set pieces, of scripting certain moments that they were really sure the player was going to actually see and experience first hand. The way that they use those moments to craft the player experience... Halo has a lot to learn from.

Always nice to see developer take another's work, incorporate it and hopefully improve what they do. Warm fuzzy feelings all around!

Bungie: We've got a lot to learn from Call of Duty 4 [Games Industry][Pic]

