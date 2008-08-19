Bunnies Can't Win Gold Medals, New Raving Rabbids Olympic Trailers

I don't think anyone will disagree with me when I say that Ubisoft's Raving Rabbids Trailers are always a pleasure to watch. These new Olympic themed trailers for Rayman Raving Rabbids TV Party definitely take the cake. Videos after the jump.
I don't think anyone will disagree with me when I say that Ubisoft's Raving Rabbids Trailers are always a pleasure to watch. These new Olympic themed trailers for Rayman Raving Rabbids TV Party definitely take the cake. Videos after the jump.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink