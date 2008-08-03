The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Burnout Bikes: 15 More Hours of Gameplay, No Nasty Crashes

Multiplayer's Steven Totilo (we like him round these here parts) connects the dots on why crashes in the new Burnout Bikes expansion can't be as smash-em-up awesome as the car wrecks in Burnout Paradise. To keep a T for Teen rating, you probably can't have ragdolls flying off bikes and slamming into telephone poles, the pavement, etc. So when you fly off the handle of your racing bike, you'll disappear, and the bike itself will stay fully intact.

Totilo got a hands-on with the expansion pack, due out in the next couple of months. The rundown: Your rider can be of either gender; weather effects and a day/night cycle are due in the final version; and while it's due for both consoles, the PS3 will get it first, as Electronic Arts wants to get a previous expansion already out on PS3 to the 360, and then bikes. There's more at the link.

More Wheelies, Less Crashing — How Motorcycles Work In 'Burnout Paradise' [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles