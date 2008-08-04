Burnout Paradise 'Cagney' Update Arrives Tomorrow

The "Cagney" update for Burnout Paradise on the Xbox 360 will arrive via Xbox Live tomorrow. Developer Criterion posted confirmation of the release date on Friday, and commenter Sean Beanland mentioned it in yesterday's discussion of Burnout Bikes.

"Cagney", already applied to the PS3 version, was originally slated for release on July 10. The update is free and is far more than a patch or a fix. Three new online game modes, two additional cars, and 70 new timed multipart challenges come with the new version, as well as "a complete overhaul of our Online Racing System and a stack of other major improvement", says Criterion. A full listing of features is in this announcement.

