Burnout Paradise Vrooming On To PSN

If you missed Burnout Paradise on PS3 back in January, now is the time to get your open-world speed on as the racer hits the PlayStation Network.

The PSN edition — downloadable from the PlayStation Store — will come with all the recent patches and updates and will be able to download the 'Year Of Paradise' DLC that adds new vehicles (including motorcycles) and game modes.

The DLC will also bring a live news page containing updates about new content and multiplayer events.

Burnout Paradise should arrive this Autumn for $US 29.99.

Burnout Paradise [Criterion Games]