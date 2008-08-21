Buzz!: Brain Bender Announced For PSP

More and more stuff keeps pouring in over at Leipzig. Sony annonced today Buzz:! Brain Bender will be making it to the PSP this holiday. The game focuses heavily on, well, making you think, which none of us like doing. The full game will offer 16 mini-games and features player modes, such as Challenge, Training, and Test. You'll also be able to battle up to six friends online. Full release with details after the jump.

Announcing Buzz!™: Brain Bender on PSP™(PlayStation®Portable) - on show now at Games Convention, Leipzig

Buzz! dons a lab coat and injects his unique style into the brain game genre 16 mini-games to improve memory, observation, calculation and analysis Single player and multiplayer modes for the ultimate brain bending experience Leipzig Games Convention, August 20th, 2008: After giving your quiz reflexes and general knowledge a good workout on Buzz!™: Master Quiz on PSP™ (PlayStation®Portable), Buzz! returns to the handheld entertainment system with Buzz!™: Brain Bender from Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. On shelves in time for the Christmas season, Buzz!: Brain Bender sees Buzz! step out of the studio and into the laboratory for a mental workout with all the trademark laughs you'd expect from the Buzz! franchise.

Buzz! Brain Bender will feature on the PlayStation® stand with a playable teaser demo available to give your brain and your sense of humour a workout. The full game will offer sixteen mini-games that test your skills of analysis, observation, memory and calculation including:

Analysis Games: Path Finder: A maze game where players have to quickly decide what path leads to the centre. Power Struggle: A decision game based on who can win "tugs of wars" battles between different vehicles

Observation Games: Match Up: Can you tell how many pairs of contestants there are in a puzzle? Pattern Match: A puzzle style game where players need to identify the correct shapes to fit into a missing grid.

Memory Games: Take Away: A card game where players need to identify the missing cards from a series. Sound Bites: A game based on sounds made by animals or objects. Players have to correctly recall the order they were played out. Calculation Games: Blot Swot: Can you still solve maths puzzles when they're full of missing numbers? Sliced Up: A game where the player must decide what portion of the food on display hasn't been eaten.

Buzz!: Brain Bender is designed for both solo and multiplayer fun, with all of the above and more to test yourself, your friends and family. The extensive single player mode has three different ways to enjoy the mini games. Training Mode lets you warm up your brain with a variety of mini games, Challenge Mode gives you all sorts of different objectives to achieve in each category of game and Test Mode allows you to track your progress over a period. Hilarious prizes are awarded based on your brain power output in Kilojoules (kj), for example 700kj is a vacuum cleaner and 1500kj is a juke box.

In a colourful shake-up to the dry science that marks other 'mental ability' titles on the market, Buzz!: Brain Bender brings colour, comedy, accessibility, social multiplayer fun and the all-important trademark Buzz! humour to the genre. Up to six people can take each other on in the 'Brain Battle' Multiplayer Mode by passing around a single PSP - giving you a sociable gaming experience where the winner can claim victory over his or her opponents

Key features include:-

· Sixteen brain-bending mini games across 4 categories: Analysis, Observation, Memory and Calculation.

· Extensive single-player mode that offers three ways to enjoy the mini games: Training Mode, Test Mode & Challenge Mode

· Multiplayer 'Brain Battle' Mode where players take on 6 friends on one PSP passing it around

· Four player profiles can be saved - compare your progress with friends and family

A completely new and different Buzz! experience, Buzz!: Brain Bender reaches parts of the brain that previous Buzz! titles never have before. Let Buzz! test your brain and tickle your funny-bone when Buzz!: Brain Bender is released this Christmas.