Cammie Dunaway Talks E3 2008, Own Gaming Habits

Nintendo's E3 2008 press conference left a lot of folks finally unsatisfied and disappointed. It was like Nintendo wasn't speaking to a portion of its audience anymore and just kept patting himself on the back. Now that the dust has settled and time has passed, what does Nintendo's Cammie Dunaway (pictured) think of how things went down?

I would say the message is we were disappointed with our performance at E3. There were titles like Wario which we think will be really fun titles that we should have showcased. We were excited that Mr. Miyamoto made the commitment that Pikmin is coming. It would have been nice if we could have said that on stage. But, we think it was a good recognition for us that we care for our core fans, and not just the new people who are now discovering Nintendo.

My position as head of sales and marketing is that I'm listening to the fans. I'm championing the things they care about. I'm helping to make sure we bring great games to the market place. I'm genuine, I'm new to gaming I'm not pretending to be more than I am. I'm having a blast. I feel similar to people who are just discovering games for the first time. I think for us as an industry, its good that we're growing. That brings more money to the industry. That makes it attractive for more people to develop more games. We have to embrace the fact that new gamers can be good for everybody. Core gamers should help new gamers to discover their passion for gaming. ...When I came to work for Nintendo, we [her family]had a Wii, we had 3 or 4 DSs, a PSP, an Xbox, a PS2. We were an active gaming household, but it was only six months prior to joining Nintendo that I had ever played games at all. I started by playing Wii Sports and then by playing Big Brain Academy and Brain Age on my DS, and then I started playing a little bit of Zelda with my son, and then Pokemon. Sometimes it's hard to jump into games like Zelda if you don't have the experience. ...You can't be successful if you don't enjoy every day at work. I've worked on Doritios, Cheetos, Yahoo, and Nintendo, these are all brands I feel really excited about. The second thing is always to try to give more than what is expected of you. Always speak up and share your ideas. Be courageous. That's how you get the job done and make a difference.

