Canadian Theatres Let You Game On 50 Foot Screens

Canada's Cineplex theatre chain has opened up 29 of its theatres for gamers, letting them have multiplayer gaming sessions on, most likely, the biggest screen they'll ever have access to — some 50-plus feet wide. Going rate is $US 179 Canadian, plus tax, for up to twelve people.

The CBC report hints that it will only be available for Xbox 360 gaming, at least initially, and that during summer operation, open spots will be limited to the morning, but that night time bookings are possible. We just hope all this big screen gaming doesn't interfere with any showings of Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 2, because that's a tear-jerking adventure with heart.

Cineplex big screens available to Xbox gamers [CBC]